Warm with slight shower chance Friday late day

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

A few clouds this morning, with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s.

Sunshine and clouds for Friday. Warm and a bit humid this afternoon and evening. Slight chance for a few sprinkles late day and early evening.



SCRAPPERS FORECAST TONIGHT

Warm for the Scrappers game tonight, with temperatures in the mid to low 80s for the game. There will be fireworks after the game!

Cloudy skies tonight with chance for isolated showers and storms by Daybreak Saturday. Low to mid 60s for a muggy night.



SPOTTY STORMS SATURDAY, HUMID AND WARM SUNDAY

Isolated showers and thunderstorms for Saturday with partly sunny skies. High in the mid 80s and humid. Partly cloudy and muggy Saturday night. Low in the upper 60s and muggy.

Warm and humid Sunday. Slight 20% chance for an isolated afternoon storm, with partly sunny skies overall. High in the upper 80s.



NEXT WEEK, UNSETTLED STAGNANT WEATHER PATTERN

Upper 60s for overnights into next week for muggy evenings. Isolated showers and thunderstorm chance, mainly early evening each night.

Humid and mid to upper 80s Monday with isolated showers and thunderstorm chance.

Mid 80s Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. High in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for Thursday, high around 80° for slightly cooler weather.

Showers and thunderstorms Thursday night as this stagnant pattern finally starts to move through the Valley.

Cooler next Friday, with scattered showers and storms. High in the mid 70s.