(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Morning clouds and sunshine. Mild, in the mid 60’s this morning.

Sun and clouds today with showers and thunderstorms developing into the late afternoon. Storms could produce damaging winds. High in the upper 70’s.



EARLY STORM TONIGHT, COLDER WEATHER INTO TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Showers and storms tonight, mainly before midnight. Colder, with a low in the mid 40’s.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday and cooler. High in the mid 50’s.

Mostly cloudy and a chilly night Tuesday, low in the lower 30’s.

Chilly Wednesday, high in the mid 40’s with partly sunny skies.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the mid 30’s.



WARMING UP LATE WEEK

Partly sunny Thursday with a high in the low to mid 50’s.

Upper 30’s and cloudy Thursday night. Partly sunny and a high around 60° Friday. Low in the upper 30’s Friday night and mostly cloudy.



SEASONAL WITH A FEW SHOWERS FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny and a chance for a few showers Saturday. High in the lower 60’s.

Mostly cloudy a shower chance Saturday night. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.

Mid 60’s with an isolated shower chance Sunday.