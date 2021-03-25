Warm with afternoon showers Thursday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOKCloudy with isolated showers, mainly in the morning Wednesday. High 70°.

MILD TONIGHT, AND DRY THURSDAY MORNINGMostly to partly cloudy tonight, low around 50°.High in the lower 70's Thursday with sun and clouds in the morning. Developing showers and thunderstorm chance in the afternoon andevening.

HIGH WIND WATCH FOR THURSDAY INTO FRIDAYHigh wind watch goes active late Thursday overnight into late morning Friday. Damaging wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph.Windy with morning showers Friday. Cooler high in the low to mid 50's.

NICE SATURDAY, ISOLATED SHOWER AND COOLER SUNDAYPartly cloudy and chilly Friday night. Low in the low to mid 30's. Partly sunny to Mostly cloudy Saturday with a high in the mid to upper 50's. Mid 30's Saturday night with an isolated shower chance. Cooler Sunday with cloudy skies and isolated showers. High around 50°.Low around 30° Sunday night with cloudy skies.

CHILLY MONDAY, PARTLY SUNNY TO START THE WEEKPartly sunny and chilly Monday. High in the mid 40's. Lower 30's and partly cloudy Monday night. Partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 50's Tuesday. Low in the mid 30's and cloudy Tuesday night.

SHOWER CHANCE WEDNESDAYMid 50's with isolated shower chance Wednesday.