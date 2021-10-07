THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and mild this morning. Temperatures in the lower 60’s.
Sunshine with increasing clouds this afternoon. Spotty thunderstorm chance, 30% into the mid to late
day. High near 80°.
TONIGHT
Isolated shower or storm tonight. Mainly cloudy. Low in the lower 60’s.
DAMP INTO FRIDAY, SPOTTY SHOWER SATURDAY
Chance for showers tomorrow morning, with showers and storms likely into the afternoon and evening.
High tomorrow in the mid 70’s.
Friday night low around 60°. Have rain gear ready if heading to a football game.
Cloudy Saturday with a few showers at times. High in the lower 70’s.
Clearing Saturday night, with a low in the upper 50’s.
NICE SUNDAY, SUMMER-LIKE MONDAY
Partly sunny and mid 70’s for Sunday.
Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Sunday night.
Sunshine and clouds Monday. High around 80°.
Partly cloudy and lower 60’s for Monday night.
CONTINUED MILD WEATHER THROUGH THURSDAY
Partly sunny Tuesday with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Upper 70’s.
Low around 60° Tuesday night and partly cloudy skies.
Partly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday, high in the upper 70’s.
Warm with a few showers or storms possible late afternoon Thursday
Warm weather pattern continues deep into next week
