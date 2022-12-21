(WYTV)

Quiet weather and warmer for Wednesday

Partly to mostly sunny skies expected as we head into your Wednesday afternoon. Highs today will be near 40°. A brief period of a rain and snow mix is possible Thursday morning. We stay warm on Thursday with some scattered rain showers into the afternoon and evening hours and highs again around 40°.

Large and impactful storm Thursday into Saturday

Here’s the timing of the impacts for you:



Overnight Thursday into Friday: Rain showers and mild temperatures in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Friday morning: Expect a sharp decrease in temperatures from the 30’s into the 20’s and 10’s quickly Friday by early afternoon. This will bring rain to snow and create a flash freeze. One to three inches of snow quickly Friday morning around daybreak on top of the freezing conditions will create dangerous travel conditions.

Friday afternoon: Mostly dry conditions with a break in the snow will be expected Friday afternoon. However, extreme cold and very strong winds will begin to develop. Wind chill temperatures will begin to decrease to -10° to -20°F during the late morning and afternoon hours. This is dangerously bitter cold.

Friday evening: Some scattered snow showers have the chance to develop again on Friday evening and will be accompanied by very strong winds creating areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities in any snow showers. Winds gusting up to 50mph will be possible. This together with temperatures falling into the single digits Friday night will lead to wind chills (what it feels like to your exposed skin) approaching -25°F.

Saturday: Winds will begin to calm down into Saturday morning and afternoon. Scattered snow showers will be in the forecast off and on for the holiday weekend, especially in the snow belt.

Looking better next week

Monday and Tuesday next week look to be mostly dry with just a few chances of snow flurries. Temperatures will begin to warm back up into the upper 20’s by next Tuesday.

**Stay with 33 Pinpoint meteorologists through the week as forecast details continue to come into better agreement. A high-impact winter event will slow holiday travel plans.**