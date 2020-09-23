Warm weather continues for the end of the week

Several more warm days before a big flop in the pattern sets up. Take advantage of the next few days because much colder and stormier weather returns to the Valley soon:

TONIGHT

Tonight will be both a warmer and cloudier night. Clouds will continue streaming into the region from the southwest, leading to a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures stay mild with overnight lows only falling to the mid-50s.

THURSDAY

We kick off our Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky. Though it may look a little dreary early in the day, dry weather will continue across the area. The clouds will be decreasing through the day and temperatures will remain warm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Skies will continue clearing out Thursday night. We will stay mild for the night. Lows by daybreak Friday will be in the middle to lower 50s.

FRIDAY

What a week for the Valley! We will have more sunshine around to wrap up the workweek with warm weather continuing. Skies are looking mostly sunny Friday with some scattered clouds around through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. It will be warm for high school football games with temperatures in the 70s for kickoff and falling toward the lower 60s by the final plays. Friday night will be mostly clear and remains mild with lows in the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will continue climbing this weekend with highs reaching the 80s. It does look like the cold front I’ve been watching for the weekend is slowing down and will arrive later in the day. This will allow for a warmer afternoon and more dry weather. Take advantage of it because rain chances will rise Sunday night and the pattern turns much colder and much more active next week.

