Warm-up continues Friday and into the weekend

TONIGHT

Another gorgeous night ahead for the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. Skies will be clear and starry with comfortable temperatures. Lows by daybreak will be right around 60°.

FRIDAY

Sun screen alert for Friday! You will be greeted by mostly sunny skies throughout the day and you will notice temperatures turning even warmer Friday afternoon. Highs will approach the mid-80s in the afternoon. Dew points will remain at comfortable levels, meaning the air won’t feel too sticky. Friday night also stays quiet with another mainly clear night for the area. Lows fall to the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

The weekend will feel much warmer compared to the start of this week. Saturday will be in the mid-80s and we begin to see that up-tick in dew points. Though not an extreme hike, you may notice a little bit of stickiness to the air as dew points begin to surpass that 60° mark. That said, Saturday is setting up to be another nice and mainly dry day. We will start the day sunny with a mix of sun and some scattered clouds through the afternoon.

One think i’ll be watching closely is the breeze coming in off of Lake Erie. With the subtle increase in moisture as dew points rise, it may be possible for a stray shower to develops along lake-shore. Should we see any development, it’s possible for a shower to near Trumbull or Mercer counties. Again, the risk is extremely low with only about a 10% chance in our area.

SUNDAY

Rain chances ramp up a bit more Sunday. The day won’t be a washout from start to finish, but pop-up afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible for the area. It will be noticeably more humid with highs in the mid-80s. We will see a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD — Next best chance for rain and storms comes early next week

An approaching cold front will bring some scattered rain and storms to the Valley Tuesday. We will see clouds building into Monday evening with a chance for a few late-evening showers or thunderstorms. Scattered rain and storms are expected through the day Tuesday, with the chance for rain and storms lingering into Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.