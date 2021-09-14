Warm Tuesday with storms developing late tonight

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) - Eleanor Salter vividly remembers her daughter Catherine. Deep in her heart, she's carried Cathy's memory with her every single day.

"She's with me all the time. I don't have to do anything special to remember, she's always with me. Always," Eleanor said. "Those first 15 years were really hard. It just seemed like every time I turned around, there was something that reminded me of her."