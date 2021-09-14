Warm Tuesday with storms developing late tonight

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Some clouds with temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Sunshine and clouds overall today.
Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. 20% chance only today. High in the mid 80’s and humid.
STORMS DEVELOP TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY, SOME STRONG TO SEVERE
Cloudy with storms developing tonight late night, and overnight.
Some storms could be strong with wind and hail the biggest threat.
Low tonight in the mid 60’s.
Scattered showers and storms for Wednesday. Some strong to severe storms are possible.
Cooler, with a high in the mid 70’s.
Isolated showers or storms Wednesday night. Cooler, with a low around 60°.
MAINLY DRY FOR LATE WEEK
Partly sunny Thursday, with a high around 80°. Slight chance for an isolated shower into the
afternoon.
Low to mid 60’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.
Friday high in the lower 80’s and partly sunny. Slight shower chance in the afternoon.
Low in the mid 60’s Friday night and partly cloudy.
WARM WEEKEND AHEAD
Partly sunny Saturday with a high in the low to mid 80’s. Slight shower chance in the afternoon.
Mid 60’s Saturday night and partly cloudy.
Sunshine and clouds Sunday. High in the mid 80’s.
Mid 60’s Sunday night and partly cloudy.
WARM WEATHER CONTINUES INTO THE WEEK
Partly sunny Monday, with a high in the mid 80’s. Slight shower chance in the afternoon.
Mid 60’s Monday night and partly cloudy.
Low to mid 80’s Tuesday, with partly sunny skies. Slight shower chance in the afternoon.
