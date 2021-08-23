Warm, slight shower chance Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and partly cloudy Monday morning. Warm, with temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Humid, with dew points around 70°. Mostly sunny. Slight chance for an isolated shower into early afternoon. High today in the mid to upper 80’s and humid.



MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy and a low in the low to mid 60’s tonight.



HAZY AND HUMID TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and hazy Tuesday. High around 90° and humid. Upper 60’s and muggy Tuesday night.



ISOLATED AFTERNOON STORM CHANCE FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

Upper 80’s Wednesday with a chance for an isolated storm into the afternoon with mainly sunny skies otherwise. Partly cloudy and upper 60’s for Wednesday night.

Chance for a few storms on Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies overall. High in the upper 80’s.

Upper 60’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.

Mostly sunny Friday with a slight chance for an afternoon storm. High in the mid to upper 80’s.

Upper 60’s Friday night and partly cloudy.



WARM WEEKEND, ISOLATED STORM CHANCE INTO THE AFTERNOON

Sunny Saturday with a slight chance for an isolated storm. High in the upper 80’s.

Humid Saturday night, low around 70°.

Slight chance for a stray shower or storm.

Isolated storms Sunday with partly sunny skies. High in the mid 80’s.

Upper 60’s and slight shower or storm chance Sunday night.