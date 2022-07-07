THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny and a high in the mid 80’s Thursday. It’ll be a little less humid today.



Partly cloudy and low around 60° tonight.



SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SHOWER FRIDAY AFTERNOON, SHOWERS LIKELY FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly sunny Friday with a chance for an afternoon shower. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Scattered showers Friday night, wrapping up close to dawn Saturday. Low in the lower 60’s.



NICE WEEKEND, HEATING UP MONDAY

Partly sunny and lower 80’s for Saturday.

Mid 50’s for a cool and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Low 80’s and partly sunny Sunday.

A few clouds Sunday night, low in the upper 50’s.

Warmer for Monday. High in the upper 80’s and partly to mostly sunny.



RAIN COMING BACK INTO THE FORECAST MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY

Mid to upper 60’s for a warmer night Monday night. Chance for overnight showers.

Chance for overnight showers. Mid 80’s with a chance for isolated showers and storms for Tuesday.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, high in the lower 80’s.

Isolated shower or storm Wednesday night, mainly early. Upper 50’s into Thursday morning.



COOLER LATE WEEK

Sunshine and clouds and a high around 80° Thursday.