Warm & humid with afternoon shower chance

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

A warm Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the lower 70’s. It’s muggy, with dew points in the low to mid 60’s. Another run at a record today. High in the mid 80’s. Record is 85° so it will be close. Partly sunny early with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Scattered showers and storms likely for tonight, with a low in the lower 60’s.

STORMS BREAK THE HEAT WAVE THURSDAY

High in the upper 70’s Thursday with a chance for a shower or storm in the morning. Storms likely into the afternoon and some storms could be strong to severe. Much cooler and less humid into Friday morning. Low around 50°.

FALL RETURNS

A slight chance for an early morning sprinkle or shower on Friday morning, but becoming partly sunny and much cooler. High in the mid 60’s. Clearing and chilly for Friday night, with a low in the lower 40’s.

WEEKEND WEATHER

Saturday is shaping up to be the better day of the weekend. High in the low to mid 60’s and mostly sunny. Upper 40’s into Sunday morning. Partly sunny and a chance for a shower on Sunday. High in the upper 60’s. Upper 40’s to lower 50’s into Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK

The week starts off with showers and storms on Monday. High in the mid 60’s. Upper 40’s for Monday night with a chance for a shower. Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible Tuesday. High in the upper 50’s to 60°. Chilly into Wednesday morning, with a low in the mid 40’s. Partly sunny and lower 60’s for Wednesday.