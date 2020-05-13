Warm front arriving Thursday with rain, thunderstorms, and even warmer temps

TONIGHT

Tonight won’t be nearly as cold across the area. Skies will be clear through the evening. Clouds build into the area through the night which will help keep temperatures from dropping as much. Lows will be around 40°.

THURSDAY

A warm front lifting through the area will be the focal point for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The chance for showers starts in the morning. A round of showers with a chance for thunder develops by mid to late-morning and continues into the early afternoon. There will be a chance for a break in the rain during the mid-afternoon when we will also watch for a brief period of some sun. Any sun would do two things — First, it’ll help boost temperatures to around 70°. Second, that’ll add some energy to the atmosphere for additional thunderstorms to develop into the early evening. There will be a chance for a few of those afternoon and evening thunderstorms to be a little feisty, capable of producing some gusty wind.

Spotty thunderstorms will continue through the evening and become much more isolated overnight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight and temperatures will be warm. Lows by morning only fall to around 60°.

FRIDAY

We will have more rain and storms working through the area Friday as a cold front passes through the Valley. Friday is looking like a warm and mostly cloudy day. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will be in place all day. Expect hit-or-miss showers and storms into Friday evening. Highs will be in the lower 70s. There will, again, be a low chance for an isolated gusty thunderstorm, especially late-afternoon and early evening. The rain and storms will taper off into the late evening with some clearing of the clouds Friday night. Lows overnight drop to the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is currently looking like the nicest day of the weekend. The chance for showers settles to our south for the day, leaving the Valley with a mix of sun and scattered clouds. Temperatures are looking warm with highs in the 70s. Wet weather returns Sunday with scattered rain or storms.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.