Warm Friday ahead, above average temps continuing into the weekend

Rain chances will be on the rise this weekend with a cold front nearing the area Saturday and remnants of Hurricane Delta nearing the area Sunday -- Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

Another quiet night for the Valley as high pressure continues working through the region. Skies will be clear tonight with lows dipping to the mid-40s.

FRIDAY

Temperatures surge well above average again Friday with highs reaching the lower 70s. We are looking at a sunny start to the day. Skies will be mostly sunny into the afternoon and weather stays quiet for high school football games. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s at kickoff and only drop to the lower 60s by the final plays. It will be a tad breezy Friday evening and overnight. Expect a few clouds around through the night with unseasonably warm temperatures. Lows will only settle into the upper 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Temperatures will be more than 10° above average for the region Saturday. Normal highs are in the lower 60s and Saturday will be in the middle to near upper 70s across the region. Expect gusty winds at times with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. A cold front grazes the region into the afternoon, with an increase in clouds and a very low chance at a few isolated late-day showers or sprinkles.

Saturday Night

The clouds will continue to thicken up as we turn overcast Saturday night. Temperatures stay mild with lows in the upper 50s. Spotty showers or sprinkles are possible for the area through the night.

Sunday

Remnants of Hurricane Delta working toward the region will bring overcast skies Sunday. It will be warm with highs in the lower 70s. Occasional showers and sprinkles are possible during the day. Spotty showers remain in the forecast Sunday night. Temperatures remain warm with lows in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front working toward the area Monday encounters tropical moisture from Delta. This will keep the risk for showers in the forecast, with a period of some steady rain likely overnight Monday into Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.