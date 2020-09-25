Warm, dry stretch of weather continues

Enjoy it while you can! High temperatures will be around 10° or more above average to end the week -- We head in the opposite direction next week:

TONIGHT

Skies will be clear overnight and temperatures will be just a tad cooler than last night. Overnight lows fall to the lower 50s. Some patchy fog will be possible into the Friday morning commute.

FRIDAY

What a week for the Valley! We will have more sunshine to wrap up the workweek with warm weather continuing. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few scattered clouds around through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

High school football weather will be much warmer compared to last week. Temperatures will be in the 70s for kickoff and fall toward the lower 60s by the final plays. We will have no weather worries with clear skies expected.

Friday night will be mostly clear and remains mild. Temperatures fall to the mid-50s by daybreak Saturday. A little patchy fog is possible again for the night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

If you’re looking for nice weather to do a little outdoor fall decorating or start packing up some of the summer stuff in the yard, consider doing it this weekend. Saturday will be dry and warm. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs more than 10° above average. The average high temperatures for Saturday is 68° and we will be seeing highs around 80°.

Saturday Night

We have a beautiful night setting up Saturday. This is looking like great patio or campfire weather. Temperatures will only drop to the lower 60s for overnight lows. We will continue with mostly clear skies across the Valley.

Sunday

More of the same is expected Sunday. In fact, we may be able to add a few more degrees to the daytime high temperatures. Expect sunshine with scattered clouds through the day. Highs will be in the lower to nearing mid-80s for highs. We are looking at increasing clouds into Sunday night and a low chance at a few isolated overnight showers or a stray thunderstorm. It will remain mild with lows around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at a big flop in the pattern for the upcoming week. A cold front approaches the area Monday, bringing a chance at showers and thunderstorms with temperatures beginning to cool. By the latter part of the week we are looking at below average temperatures moving into the region and a stormier pattern with several chances for rain showers.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.