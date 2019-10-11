Warm & beautiful for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures are ranging from the mid to upper 40’s to the lower 50’s. A thin jacket will get you by this morning. Plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer today. Yesterday we made it to 72°, today we’ll get up to 74°.

SLIGHT SPRINKLE RISK LATE GAME TONIGHT

Slight risk for light rain late tonight. Only a 20% chance. Bring a light jacket for the end of the game as we fall into the lower 60’s. Upper 40’s into Saturday morning.

DAMP FIRST PART OF SATURDAY

Expect showers and storms toward Daybreak overnight. Showers and a possible thunderstorm for Saturday, mainly before 2pm.

Decreasing clouds for some afternoon sunshine for tailgating and the YSU homecoming game. High around 60°. Chilly into Sunday morning. Low in the mid to upper 30’s.

SEASONAL SUNDAY & NICE COLUMBUS DAY

Sunshine and clouds for Sunday, high in the lower 60’s. Lower 40’s for Sunday night and partly cloudy. Partly sunny for Monday, high in the lower 60’s. Lower 40’s for Monday night, partly cloudy.

COOL SHOT OF AIR WITH RAIN MID-WEEK

Another shot of cooler air arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening. Increased risk for a shower into Tuesday afternoon. High in the lower 60’s. Clouds with a shower chance Tuesday night, low in the mid 40’s. Cooler for Wednesday with scattered showers. High in the mid 50’s. Upper 30’s and a chance for a shower Wednesday night. Early shower chance Thursday, high in the lower 50’s. Partly cloudy and low of 40° into Friday morning. Partly sunny and a little warmer for Firday, high in the mid to upper 50’s.