(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s, much warmer than yesterday.

High today in the lower 50’s with gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies. Wind gusts could reach 30 to 40mph. Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild tonight. Slight chance for an isolated shower. Low in the lower 40’s.



FLOOD WATCH GOES ACTIVE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING

Warm and windy with rain likely Thursday, it could be heavy at times and localized flooding is possible. Up to an inch or more of rain, coupled with melting snow could bring localized flooding and ponded roads are likely. High in the lower 50’s.



MIX TO SNOW OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY, MUCH COLDER

Wintry mix of rain and snow Thursday night, snow showers late and into Friday morning.

Colder tomorrow night, low in the upper teens.



EARLY SNOW SHOWERS AND COLDER FOR FRIDAY

Snow showers likely Friday morning, mostly cloudy into the afternoon.

Colder, with a high in the mid to upper 20’s.

Cloudy and upper teens into Saturday morning.

Chance for a few snow showers or flurries Saturday. High in the lower 30’s.



WARMING UP LATE WEEKEND AND BACK IN THE 50’s NEXT WEEK

Chance for isolated flurries or a snow shower Saturday night. Low in the middle teens.

Nice day Sunday to wrap up the weekend. High in the mid 40’s and mostly sunny.

Lower 30’s into Monday morning.

Partly sunny and another jump in temperatures into the low to mid 50’s and partly sunny.

Upper 30’s and cloudy Monday night. Scattered showers Tuesday, high in the mid 50’s.

Upper 30’s Tuesday night with isolated rain showers.

Mid 50’s and cloudy Wednesday with isolated shower chance.