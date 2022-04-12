TONIGHT

Our evening will be gorgeous with mild temperatures and an increase in clouds. A warm front lifting through the area will bring a small chance at a passing sprinkle or isolated shower overnight through daybreak. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s for lows but are likely to start climbing before sunrise.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the forecast period. We will have more clouds around through the day with peeks of sunshine at times, especially late-morning. Rain chances will start to climb Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Expect scattered rounds of showers with a chance for thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be gusty Wednesday. Wind gusts between 30-40MPH will be possible during the day. It will be a warm, southerly wind. Highs for the day will reach the lower to mid-70s.

While a lull in rain is possible late Wednesday evening, rain and thunderstorm chances will remain elevated into the overnight. A cold front will be marching toward the Valley, bringing more rain and thunderstorms overnight. Winds will stay gusty and we will need to also keep an eye out for an isolated gusty thunderstorm with the passage of the cold front. The cold front will arrive around sunrise Thursday and comes with a chance for some stronger wind gusts. Temps will hover in the 50s most of the night. There will be a very quick drop in temperatures around sunrise Thursday with readings falling quickly toward the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

A cold front will be sweeping through the area early Thursday morning. Showers are likely for the early morning with a chance for thunderstorms. An isolated gusty storm is possible around sunrise as the cold front clears the area. There will be a very quick drop in temperatures from the 50s toward the upper 40s that occurs around to shortly after sunrise as the cold front moves east. The good news is that drop will be brief. Showers end by mid-morning and clouds will break. That will allow for some afternoon sunshine and a rebound in temperatures to the upper 50s for afternoon highs. Winds will stay a bit breezy through the afternoon. Thursday night will be cooler. Expect partly to mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will have another nice day to wrap up the workweek Friday. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s for highs with partly sunny skies. Another cold front will arrive Saturday and will open the door for cooler weather to return. We will see highs in the mid-50s with lots of clouds and spotty showers. Temps drop for Easter Sunday with highs struggling to near 50°. Although cooler, Easter Sunday isn’t looking too bad with dry weather under mostly cloudy skies. Rain returns to the forecast next Monday with highs staying around 50°. Tuesday will also have a chance for a few showers with highs staying around 50°.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.