Warm and sunny Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and temperatures in the upper 40s. High today in the low to mid 80s.



SLIGHT STORM CHANCE

Mid to upper 50s for Wednesday night with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm before midnight. Overnight partly cloudy.



CONTINUED SUMMER-LIKE REST OF THIS WEEK

Sunshine and clouds Thursday with a high in the low to mid 80s.

Clear Thursday night and a low around 60°.

Mid 80s and partly to mostly sunny Friday.

Friday night low in the lower 60s and partly cloudy.



ISOLATED STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND

Mid 80s again for Saturday, and sun and clouds. Better chance for a

few showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, 30%.

Lower 60s again Saturday night. High in the low to mid 80s.

Low to mid 60s Sunday night and mainly cloudy. Isolated storms possible Monday, high in the upper 70s.

Cloudy Monday night with an early evening shower or storm chance. Low in the low to mid 60s.

Partly sunny Tuesday with a high in the mid 80s. Slight shower or storm chance in the afternoon. Mid 60s Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies.

Morning sunshine Wednesday with a chance for a few isolated showers or storms into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80s.