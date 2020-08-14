Warm and more humid today with a spotty shower possible

TONIGHTExpect a warm and humid night. A stray shower is possible this evening and early into the night. Skies will be partly to mostly clear. Lows drop to the upper 60s.

FRIDAYWe will stay toasty and humid Friday. Highs will be near 90° and with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70°, heat indices in the lower to mid-90s are likely. The day is looking partly sunny. We will have a slight chance at a stray afternoon or evening shower or downpour. The day won't be a washout by any means but if you find yourself under one of the showers, you could have a brief period of some heavy rain.