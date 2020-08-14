Warm and more humid today with a spotty shower possible

Better chances for thunderstorms in the forecast for the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with a spotty shower possible…High: 89
— Partly cloudy and muggy tonight…Low: 67
— Mostly cloudy Saturday with chances for showers and thunderstorms…High: 81
— More thunderstorms possible Sunday…Low: 64…High: 80
— Partly sunny Monday…Low: 62…High: 79
— Mostly sunny and cooler Tuesday…Low: 57…High: 77
— More sunshine on Wednesday…Low: 56…High: 79
— Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday…Low: 57…High: 84