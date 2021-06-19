Warm and humid with isolated thunderstorms for your Fathers’ Day

Storms also stick around the Valley for Monday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Thunderstorms wrapping up tonight and becoming mostly clear…LOW: 64
— Partly sunny Fathers’ Day with isolated thunderstorms…HIGH: 85
— Scattered thunderstorms Monday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 86
— A morning shower then clearing skies Tuesday…LOW: 54…HIGH: 68
— Sunny Wednesday…LOW: 46…HIGH: 74
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 54…HIGH: 84
— Chance of showers Friday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 83
— Chance for more showers next Saturday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 82
— Mostly cloudy and thunderstorms possible next Sunday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 84