Warm and humid with an isolated shower for your Friday

The humidity and chance for showers stay in the forecast for the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly to mostly cloudy today with an isolated shower this afternoon…HIGH: 80
— Partly cloudy and muggy tonight…LOW: 61
— Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower Saturday…HIGH: 83
— Chance for showers or thunderstorms Sunday…LOW: 63 HIGH: 82
— Sunny and less humid Monday…LOW: 60 HIGH: 79
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 57 HIGH: 75
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 52 HIGH: 73
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 49 HIGH: 80
— Partly sunny and warmer next Friday…LOW: 59 HIGH: 87