Warm and humid with afternoon storms likely

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Warm and humid this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. We’re about 15° warmer than yesterday morning. Scattered clouds and sunshine for the morning. High today in the mid to upper 80’s. Dew points in the upper 60’s this afternoon. A hot late summer day to say the least. Isolated showers and thunderstorms into the mid afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Early evening storms likely, with a chance for storms late tonight and overnight. Low in the mid 60’s and muggy.

COOL BUT STILL HUMID THURSDAY

Cooler but still humid for Thursday. High in the lower 80’s with a few isolated showers or storms possible, mainly in the afternoon. Mid 60’s with a chance for a few storms Thursday night, mainly before 10pm.

STORMS POSSIBLE FOR FOOTBALL FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy into Friday morning. High on Friday in the mid 80’s and humid. Partly sunny skies with isolated showers and storms into Friday afternoon and evening. There could be some delays to Football if thunderstorms are in the area. Low into Saturday morning in the lower 60’s.

COOLING SATURDAY WITH EARLY MORNING STORM CHANCE

Early Saturday morning we have a chance for thunderstorms, as a cold front clears the area. Into the afternoon we’ll have mostly sunny skies and a high around 80. Looks good for the YSU game against Duquense for 2pm. Upper 50’s into Sunday morning.

NICE SUNDAY, WARMING UP EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny for Sunday, high in the lower 80’s. Warm air moves in for the beginning of the week. Sunday night low in the low to mid 60’s. Monday will be wamer, partly sunny with a slight risk for an afternoon shower or storm. High in the mid 80’s. Warm into Tuesday morning, low in the mid 60’s. A few isolated storms possible for Tuesday, high in the low to mid 80’s.