Warm and humid week ahead — Here’s which days have the best chance for rain and T-storms

Have the sunscreen ready for a humid and toasty Tuesday -- Rain chances stay low early in the week but more widespread rain comes late-week:

TONIGHT

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible early this evening. The chance for any rain fades as the sun sets. Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures drop to the mid-60s by daybreak.

TUESDAY

We have another hot and humid day ahead. Skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday morning. Some scattered clouds will bubble up through the afternoon with a very low chance for a pop-up shower or a thunderstorm. Anything that would develop would be very isolated in coverage but can produce some localized heavy rain. High temperatures will rise to the upper 80s to near 90. Heat indices will be in the lower 90s.

The chance for a stray shower or an isolated storm lingers through early evening. If a shower is able to develop, it would begin to dissipate as the sun sets. Tuesday night will remain warm with lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain chances remain low Wednesday but there will be a few differences. For starters, it doesn’t look like as sunny of an afternoon. Scattered clouds are expected through the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s instead of upper 80s. Once again, the rain chance is very low. Scattered clouds will carry over into Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop to the middle to lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The wettest part of the week looks like the end of the workweek. While Thursday may start off dry with a little sun, spotty showers and storms are expected to develop into the afternoon and evening. The highest chance for rain and best chance at more of a washout of a day is Friday as a cold front moves through the region. High pressure will follow the late-week cold front and, though it does bring more sun to the Valley, temperatures will be much cooler with highs around 70°.

