(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

An early sprinkle or light rain until 9 a.m. Cloudy to partly sunny skies overall. High in the mid 80’s and humid. Clear and muggy tonight, low in the upper 60’s.



HEAT ADVISORY WEDNESDAY

Hazy and hot Wednesday, highs in the low to mid 90’s, with the humidity it will feel more like the upper 90’s to 100 degrees. STAY HYDRATED, AVOID STRENUOUS EXERCISE AND TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS ON THE JOB SITE. THOSE WITH HEALTH CONDITIONS SHOULD AVOID OUTDOOR ACTIVITY. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon. Isolated storm chance Wednesday night. Low in the low to mid 70’s and muggy.



STORMS DEVELOPING TO BREAK THE HEAT WAVE

Partly sunny with storms developing into the afternoon and evening Thursday. Some storms could be strong to severe. Warm and humid in the lower 90’s. Feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s.

Showers and storms likely Thursday night. Low in the mid 60’s.



SHARP DROP IN TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND

From above-average heat, to below-average cool weather for the weekend. Partly to mostly sunny Friday. Much cooler and not as humid. High around 80 degrees. Partly cloudy and comfortable in the mid 50’s. Partly sunny and cool Saturday. High in the lower 70’s. Partly cloudy and a low around 50° Saturday night.

Mostly sunny and low to mid 70’s for Sunday. Partly cloudy and low to mid 50’s Sunday night.



SEASONAL CONDITIONS INTO NEXT WEEK

Mid to upper 70’s for Monday and partly sunny. Partly cloudy and mid 50’s Monday night.

Partly sunny and chance for an isolated shower or storm. High in the low to mid 80’s.