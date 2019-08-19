Warm and humid to start the work week with chances for an isolated storm

TONIGHTWe will have a quiet evening with comfortable temperatures. Dew points are not very high so it won't feel as muggy for your Friday night. Scattered clouds will work into the area overnight and there is a chance for a few showers late into the night from storms firing west of the region this evening. The temperatures dip into the upper 60s by 11PM, then drop to the lower to mid-60s by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayTemperatures will be heating up this weekend. Saturday will start off with peeks of sunshine and a chance for a few morning showers. The risk for rain and storms is much greater for the afternoon as the heat and humidity climb. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s with dew points spiking to the upper 60s. This will fuel thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. By mid to late-afternoon, we will see spotty downpours and thunderstorms and will need to keep any eye on those. The risk is present for a few isolated stronger storms, capable of producing severe wind gusts and/or large hail. Even though it is shaping up to be stormy at times, the storms won't block out all of the sunshine from the day.