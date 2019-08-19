Warm and humid to start the work week with chances for an isolated storm

The heat, humidity and showers will stick around for the first half of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly cloudy tonight with chances for scattered thunderstorms…lows near 70
— Warm, humid and partly sunny Monday with isolated storms possible…highs near 90
— Scattered thunderstorms likely Tuesday…highs in the upper 80s
— Warm and humid weather with chances for storms will last through Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s
— Cooler, drier and sunny for the second half of next week with highs in the upper 70s

