THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Sunshine and clouds today. Warm and humid, with a high in the mid to upper 80s. Stay hydrated today, temperatures will feel like 90° with humid air.
Isolated shower or storm late day around 5 to 7 p.m.
ISOLATED STORMS TONIGHT, STORMS LIKELY FRIDAY
Chance for scattered showers or storms tonight. Low in the mid to upper 60s.
Scattered showers and storms likely Friday. High in the lower 80s.
Mid 60s with scattered showers and storms Friday night.
COOLING WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS SATURDAY, ISOLATED SHOWER SUNDAY
Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorm Saturday. High in the mid to upper 70s.
Low to mid 60s with isolated shower or storm Saturday night.
Low to mid 80s Sunday with an isolated shower chance. Low to mid 60s Sunday night and mainly cloudy with an isolated shower chance.
Partly sunny and seasonal Monday. High in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy and a low in the low to mid 60s.
Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Mid 60s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.
Wednesday partly sunny with a high in the lower 80s. Low to mid 60s Wednesday night and partly cloudy.
Isolated shower or storm Thursday. High in the mid 70s.
Warm and humid Thursday
