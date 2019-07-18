Warm and humid Thursday; Excessive Heat Watch Friday & Saturday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog could be seen Thursday morning. Temperatures are in the upper-60s, and dew points are in the mid-60s.

It will be mostly sunny Thursday and warmer, with a high in the upper-80s and a heat index in the low- to mid-90s.

Keep pumping the fluids today. It’s just the beginning of a heat wave that will last 72 hours.

It will be muggy Thursday night, with a chance for a few isolated evening showers and storms. The low will be in the lower-70s.

HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY & SATURDAY

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Friday. The highs will be in the low- to mid-90s and “feels-like” temperatures in the low triple digits.

This is potentially dangerous heat if you’re not careful. Dehydration is the number one danger.

Drink plenty of fluids before trying to get outdoors. Those with health problems should avoid the outdoors between 1 and 7 p.m.

We’ll have a chance for a few afternoon showers and storms to develop as the heat builds. It will be muggy for Friday night, with a low in the low- to mid-70s.

Another steamy day is expected Saturday, with a high in the low-90s and “feels-like” temperatures again in the 100° to 105° range.

If you have outside pets, try to bring them into air conditioning and keep plenty of cold water in their bowls.

A chance for a few storms develop again into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower-70 Saturday night and muggy.

STORMS TO BREAK THE HEATWAVE SUNDAY

It will be warm and humid Sunday, with scattered storms likely as a cooler air mass moves into the region. The high Sunday is expected to be in the upper-80s.

The low will be in the mid-60s into Monday morning.

A stray shower is possible Monday as we notice a stark change in temperature and humidity. The high is forecast around 80° with partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

It’s expected to be cooler Monday night, with a low in the upper-50s.