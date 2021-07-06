Warm and humid for Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and warm this morning. Temperatures in the lower 70s and humid. Dew points in the upper 60s. Another hot day today. We got to the upper 80s yesterday.

High today will be slightly warmer, around 90°.

Slight chance for an isolated storm cell to develop today late afternoon and early evening.



SCRAPPERS WEATHER

Warm and humid for the Scrappers game tonight as they take on the State College Spikes.

Mid to upper 80s and a slight storm chance. Increasing clouds tonight and a low in the upper 60s.



STORMY PATTERN WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Scattered showers or storms get going tomorrow late morning and into the afternoon.

High in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms Wednesday night. Low in the upper 60s.

Cooler for Thursday. Widespread rain and storms likely. High in the lower 80s.

Low to mid 60s and isolated shower or storm Thursday night.



ISOLATED SHOWER OR STORM FOR FRIDAY AND THIS WEEKEND

Partly sunny with an isolated shower on Friday. High in the upper 70s. Lower 60s Friday night with an isolated shower chance.

Upper 70s Saturday with partly sunny skies, and a few showers or storms possible.

Low to mid 60s Saturday night with an isolated shower or storm chance.

Isolated shower or storm chance for Sunday and a high around 80°.

Mid 60s Sunday night with clouds and an isolated shower or storm chance.



MAINLY DRY WEATHER FOR EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny and warmer Monday, with a high in the low to mid 80s.

Mid to upper 60s Monday night with cloudy skies and a slight shower or storm chance.

Partly sunny Tuesday, with an isolated storm chance into the afternoon. High in the mid 80s.