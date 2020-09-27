Warm and cloudy for Monday with evening showers

Weather turns cooler with chances for showers for the rest of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight…Low: 61
— Mostly cloudy Monday with evening showers likely…High: 78
— Morning showers likely then mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday…Low: 53…High: 64
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…Low: 47…High: 65
— Chance for showers Thursday…Low: 45…High: 60
— Chance for rain and even cooler Friday…Low: 42…High: 54
— Partly sunny and cool next Saturday…Low: 38…High: 55
— Partly sunny and still cool next Sunday…Low: 37…High: 55