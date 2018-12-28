Warm and breezy with scattered rain
The warm spell won't last long
(WYTV) - BREEZY, WARM AND DAMP FRIDAY
Scattered rain and warm temperatures are anticipated on Friday, along with an additional tenth to a quarter inch of rainfall. The high will be 60°.
The rain risk drops off into mid- to late-afternoon as the colder and drier air moves in.
COLDER WEEKEND
It will be much colder Friday night, with a low in the lower-30s. There is a chance for light snow or sprinkles.
Temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s are expected on Saturday with a slight risk for light snow in the snowbelt.
It will be partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-30s on Sunday.
WARM WITH RAIN FOR NEW YEAR'S FESTIVITIES
The high will be in the lower-50s on Monday. Expect rain at times Monday and into Monday night.
FALLING TEMPERATURES INTO THE NEW YEAR
Early morning temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s are expected Tuesday. Temperatures slide through the day, with a chance for a wintry mix.
COLDER MIDWEEK
It will be chilly on Wednesday, with a high only in the mid-20s. There is a chance for light snow showers.
It will be cold Wednesday night, with the low in the upper-10s.
It will be partly sunny on Thursday, with a high in the upper-20s.
