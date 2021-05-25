Warm and a bit humid Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning. Watch for a drop-off in visibility as you travel around this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A warm and humid day ahead. High in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points in the low to mid 60s for a slightly humid day as well. A mix of sun and clouds today with a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm to develop into the early afternoon.

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight. Mid 60s.



STORMS LIKELY WEDNESDAY, COOLING LATE-WEEK

Clouds and sun in the morning, with showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon and evening. Some storms could reach strong to severe status. High in the low to mid 80s.

Slight chance for early evening storms, then clearing Wednesday night.

Cooler with a low around 50°.

Partly sunny and seasonal Thursday. High in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly clear and cool for Thursday night, low in the upper 40s.



DAMP WEATHER FOR FRIDAY AND COOLER

Showers likely for Friday, with a high in the low to mid 60s for a cooler than average day.

Off and on showers Friday night, with a low in the upper 40s.

Chance for a shower Saturday. Mainly cloudy. High in the mid 60s.

Clearing Saturday night and cool. Low in the low to mid 40s.



SEASONAL SUNDAY AND DRY FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Partly sunny Sunday and a high in the lower 70s.

Mid 40s Sunday night and mainly clear.

Low to mid 70s and partly sunny for Memorial Day.

Mid 40s and patchy clouds Monday night.

Partly sunny and low to mid 70s for Tuesday.