Walking through rain chances for your weekend

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear skies expected through Friday evening with temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s through the evening hours. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s with patchy frost around in early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY

Increasing clouds expected through the day Saturday after a mostly sunny start. Highs will again be back in the low to mid 60s on Saturday afternoon. The chance of light rain showers returns to the forecast Saturday late afternoon and evening. The rain will be scattered and light. The best risk of showers will be between 5 p.m. Saturday evening and 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

SUNDAY

An isolated leftover shower or sprinkle will exit the forecast through the morning hours Sunday. Highs Sunday will be a bit cooler: only in the middle 50’s. Clouds will decrease later into the morning and especially Sunday afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Warming up nicely with dry weather around for the first part of next week as temperatures in the 60s Monday climb into the upper 70s Tuesday into Thursday next week. Things become a bit more unsettled with rain and storm chances increasing Wednesday through Friday next week. Temperatures slightly cooler into next Friday.