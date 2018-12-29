VIDEO UPDATE: Tracking falling temps and New Year's Eve storm system Video

TEMPS FALL FAST FRIDAY NIGHT

Colder air will return to the area Friday evening. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s by daybreak Saturday. We have seen some partial clearing through the evening but clouds return overnight with overcast skies expected Saturday morning.

COLDER WITH AN ISOLATED SNOW SHOWER SATURDAY

It won't be nearly as warm Saturday. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the mid-30s. We are looking at a cloudy start to the final weekend of 2018. With the colder air in place, an isolated snow shower or a few flurries are possible. The chance for seeing any snowflakes is greatest in the northern parts of our area. Winds remain a little blustery but are expected to die down through the afternoon. The chance for flurries ends into Saturday evening. Expect a mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY LOOKING DECENT

Sunday will be a quiet day with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 30s to around 40°. We are likely to begin the day with clouds but clouds will be decreasing. By the afternoon, partly to mostly sunny skies are expected. Sunday night starts off clear but clouds increase toward morning on New Year's Eve as the next storm system approaches the area.

NEXT STORM ARRIVING FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE

Our team is tracking a storm system that will bring rain to the area for New Year's Eve. It is looking like a cloudy day and the risk for rain will rise through the morning. Rain will begin developing by the afternoon. Showers will continue for the remainder of the afternoon and through the evening. Rain may be heavy at times. Showers are expected to stick around for late evening and around midnight as the ball drops. If you're heading out to any of the "First Night" events across the area, bring rain jackets and umbrellas. Temperatures will turn warmer again, rising to the lower 50s for daytime highs. Temperatures begin dropping overnight into New Year's Day on Tuesday.

FALLING TEMPS ON NEW YEARS DAY

The year 2019 begins with mostly cloudy skies and the risk for a lingering sprinkle or two. The warmest part of the day will be the morning. Temperatures are expected to fall through the morning and afternoon. We drop back into the 30s by midday. Any showers around the area will be able to mix with snowflakes. The chance for a mix of rain and snow will continue into the evening for New Year's Day.

WATCHING FOR A MID-WEEK COLD SNAP

We are watching for an area of high pressure to move into the region from the Arctic mid-week. This feature would bring much colder air to the Valley. Highs Wednesday will only reach the upper 20s. A lot of dry air will be in place but winds coming out of the northwest may be able to pick up enough moisture from the lakes for a few snow showers and flurries Wednesday. Temperatures begin rebounding Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s. Friday looks mostly cloudy with highs returning to the 40s.