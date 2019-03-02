VIDEO UPDATE: Sunday storm shifts south, lowering expected snowfall Video

SUNDAY STORM UPDATE

A big storm system will approach the area Sunday and continues to show a southward shift in the track of the storm. This will put the Valley on the lower end of snowfall accumulations.

Skies turn cloudy through the morning with snow developing in the afternoon. Expect the snow to begin between 1PM and 4PM. Snow will be likely the remainder of the evening and begins to taper off into Sunday night. We will see the snow let up shortly before midnight with just a few isolated flurries expected overnight. Highs will be in the lower 30s Sunday afternoon and then drop to the upper teens Sunday night.

We are looking at lighter accumulations through much of Trumbull and northeastern Mercer counties, with slightly heavier accumulations possible through Mahoning and Columbiana counties. North of Youngstown, accumulation of a trace to 2" is expected. South and east of Youngstown, accumulations of 1" to 3" are expected. There is a chance for a few areas in southern Columbiana county to see locally up to 4" of accumulation. Enough snow is expected to cause some slick travel conditions by Sunday evening, continuing into the early part of the night. With snow wrapping up around midnight Sunday into Monday, road conditions will improve as crews treat them overnight into Monday morning.

COLDER AIR IN PLACE FOR EARLY NEXT WEEK

We will be off to a colder start Monday with morning lows in the mid-teens. The afternoon stays below average with highs only reaching the mid-20s. A few flurries are possible early with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds break up a bit Monday afternoon, allowing for a few peeks of sunshine. Monday night will be cold with lows dropping to around 10°. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday stays chilly. Highs will be in the lower 20s. The day starts off partly sunny but clouds increase into Tuesday afternoon. There is a chance for some snow showers or flurries through the late-afternoon and evening. Tuesday night drops back to the upper single digits for overnight lows.

WEDNESDAY STAYS COLD, TEMPS BEGIN WARMING THURSDAY

We remain cold Wednesday with highs around 20°. Mostly cloudy skies are expected and it will be a blustery day. Wind chills will be in the lower teens to single digits at times. Winds will be coming out of the west-northwest and may touch off a few isolated snow showers or flurries. Temperatures drop to the mid-teens Wednesday night with clouds beginning to break up a bit.

Thursday will be warmer. Highs will be in the upper 20s. We are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

WATCHING ANOTHER STORM NEXT FRIDAY

Another storm system will approach the region next Friday. This storm will bring cloudy skies and the chance for snow showers, mixing with rain or a wintry mix through the afternoon. This will be another storm that the track it takes will impact what we see. The chance is there for it to just graze the area with the majority of the impacts passing by to the south. Our team will keep you updated on the track it will take through the upcoming week. Highs will be in the mid-30s Friday.