VIDEO UPDATE: More storms coming this weekend — Here’s the timing and track

33 PINPOINT WEATHER TOP THREE HEADLINES

1. Storms return Saturday

–A cold front moving into the area this weekend brings more rain and thunderstorms. Saturday starts out dry with some sunshine. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s early but temperatures will climb fast through the day. We will have a little sunshine through the early afternoon, helping temperatures rise to the lower 80s. As the temperatures climb, so does the chance for rain and thunderstorms. We are looking at scattered storms developing mainly after 4PM-6PM and continuing into the late-evening as the cold front approaches the Valley. There will be a chance for a few storms to be a little strong, capable of producing strong to severe wind gusts, moderate to large hail, and areas of localized flooding. The threat for strong storms tapers off after sunset.

2. Cooling trend begins Sunday

Saturday night will feature the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers or isolated thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60° at daybreak Sunday. The cold front will continue working through the area, bringing cooler temperatures into Sunday afternoon. Expect plenty of clouds through the morning with scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm. The warmest part of the day will be the morning with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to around 70°. Once the cold front crosses through, temperatures will begin cooling and clouds begin breaking up. This will allow for a little sunshine into Sunday evening as temperatures drop into the 50s.

3. Cool & dry start to the next workweek

—High pressure builds into the area for the start of next week. This will bring some sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will feel very cool Monday with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Tuesday will be around in the lower 70s.

