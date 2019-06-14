VIDEO UPDATE: Heavy rain likely this weekend -- Flooding possible Video

--PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT--

A Flash Flood WATCH has been issued for parts of our area this weekend with rounds of heavy rainfall anticipated. Total rainfall from Saturday through Monday night may total between 2" to 4" of rain. This would cause creeks, streams, and rivers to swell and may lead to areas of flash flooding. Be alert and NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. If you live in a flood prone area that accumulates water or you frequently experience water entering your basement, stay alert through the weekend and be prepared to act.

TONIGHT OUTLOOK

--The evening will remain dry with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s overnight. Expect clouds to increase through the night and an isolated shower or sprinkle will be possible late, mainly after 4AM.

SATURDAY OUTLOOK

--Saturday will begin with cloudy skies and spotty showers and sprinkles in the morning. We have a chance for a pause in the rainfall for late-morning into early afternoon. Additional rain and storms will develop Saturday late-afternoon into Saturday evening. Highs for the day will be in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT OUTLOOK

--Rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday night and the rain may be heavy at times. The majority of the night looks cloudy and soggy with lows in the lower to mid-60s. It will feel muggy at times and localized flooding will be possible.

SUNDAY OUTLOOK

--There's a chance for another brief break in the rain Sunday morning. The day will begin with mostly cloudy skies. Even though the risk for rain looks lower in the morning, isolated showers or sprinkles still can't be ruled out. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s Sunday afternoon and we might be able to squeeze out a glimpse or two of sunshine early-afternoon. Rain and storms become increasingly likely mid to late-afternoon. A few storms may be a little feisty, capable of producing hail or gusty wind. Any thunderstorms will be able to produce heavy rainfall which could cause localized flash flooding.

SUNDAY NIGHT OUTLOOK

--Rounds of rain and storms will be ongoing. Rain may be heavy at times. The risk for areas of flooding or localized flash flooding will remain high Sunday night. Lows will be in the lower to mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

--The rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue Monday with additional flooding possible. Tuesday will also have a chance for rain and thunderstorms, mainly through the afternoon.

