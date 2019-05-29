VIDEO UPDATE: Another round of rain & storms Thursday

33 PINPOINT WEATHER TOP THREE HEADLINES

1. Another round of rain & storms Thursday with chance for strong storms, flooding

–Another wave of low pressure will ride along the stalled frontal boundary that has brought us days of rain and storms. The low touches off another round of rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon Thursday. We will have rain developing by noon and continuing through early evening.

The chance for strong to severe storms is much lower but can not be completely taken off the table. An isolated gusty storm or storm capable of producing moderate to large hail is possible. That said, the greater threat will be localized flooding from heavy rain under any storms. The timing will be between 12PM and 7PM. Travel during this time may involve heavy ponding or localized road closures.

A cold front sweeps through the area Thursday evening and brings an end to the chance for rain with some clearing expected Thursday night. Fog will be possible overnight into Friday morning.

2. Finally, a nice day!

–Drier air takes over for Friday and provides us with one nice day before the weekend. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

3. More stormy weather for the weekend

–I know, I know — This isn’t what anyone wants to hear. Unfortunately, an approaching cold front will touch off more scattered rain and thunderstorms Saturday into Saturday night. Some of that moisture will linger Sunday, keeping the chance for rain and storms in the forecast. Rain chances wrap up Sunday evening as dry air returns.

BONUS: Since we had to chat about the weekend rain, I figured i’d give ya something to look forward to. As of now, current model data shows an area of high pressure setting up for early next week. This would provide us with some dry weather and sunshine Monday and Tuesday!

Full breakdown of rain timing and temperatures in the video above.