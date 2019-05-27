VIDEO: Mostly sunny Memorial Day Video

MEMORIAL DAY WEATHER HEADLINES

Lots of Sunshine Monday

Storm Threat Increases Overnight Into Tuesday

Active Pattern Through Thursday

MOSTLY SUNNY MEMORIAL DAY

After a cooler start than recent days, our Memorial Day Monday will stay dry with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will be mild with low humidity. High temperatures today will get to the mid to upper 70s.

STORM THREAT INCREASES OVERNIGHT

Storms currently over the Midwest will move eastward through the day today and will affect the valley overnight Monday night into Tuesday. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the day Tuesday. Some of the storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds possible.

ACTIVE PATTERN CONTINUES

The unsettled weather continues through the middle of the week this week with rounds of showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday through Thursday. Weather calms down by Friday and Saturday. Temperatures stay through the middle to upper 70s all week into next weekend.

Watch the forecast video to time out your Memorial Day weather as well as the storm threat overnight and a look at your next seven days.