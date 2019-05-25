VIDEO: Breaking down when to watch for strong storms Memorial Day weekend Video

1. Strong storms possible Saturday

--Humidity returns as temperatures warm back up Saturday. Here's a walkthrough of when to watch for storms throughout the day:

Saturday Morning

We will have a chance for a few morning showers or an isolated thunderstorm as a warm front lifts through the Valley. The risk for wet weather will be mainly around sunrise. After 9AM, the chance for storms drops off for a bit with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be around 60° at sunrise and rise to around 80° by noon.

Saturday Afternoon

It will be a breezy afternoon with gusts of 20 to 30MPH at times and partly sunny skies. As temperatures rise above 80° through the afternoon, we will see spotty rain and thunderstorms begin to pop up across the region. These will be the scattered, hit-or-miss variety storms. This means that everyone has a chance at seeing a thunderstorm or two but not everyone is likely to see a storm through the timeframe. Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s and it will become more humid.

Any storms that develop in the afternoon will have the potential to be strong. The main threat is for storms capable of producing severe wind gusts or large hail. Strong storms will be an isolated occurance through the afternoon with the threat ramping up into the evening.

Saturday Evening

We will be watching for a line of rain and storms to develop to our north-northwest into Saturday evening. This feature would move into our area in the evening. The development of this line of rain and storms and the ability for it to strengthen will depend heavily on how many storms can develop in the afternoon heat. It is possible the afternoon storms zap a lot of the energy from the atmosphere and inhibit the strengthening of the evening storms. That said, there is an elevated risk for gusty thunderstorms or large hail in the evening and a chance for some to linger into the early part of the night.

2. More stormy weather expected Sunday

--After the round of storms Saturday night exits the area, we will be watching for just a few isolated showers or an isolated storm the remainder of the night through Sunday morning. It will be a humid morning with lows starting off in the mid-60s. Sunday isn't looking as warm and is looking more cloudy than sunny. We will have occasional peeks of sunshine with highs around 80°.

A cold front will slip through the area Sunday afternoon into the evening and is expected to touch off more numerous showers and storms. The chance for wet weather will be greatest between 12PM through 8PM. While some rain may linger into the early part of Sunday night, drier air settles into the area and the chance for rain tapers off into Monday morning.

3. Memorial Day looking drier and comfortable

--Monday morning gets off to a cooler, less humid start. Morning lows will be in the lower 50s and the day is looking mainly dry. Partly sunny skies are expected through the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The break in heat and humidity Monday will be short-lived. Warmer, more humid air begins pushing back into the region into Monday evening and a few evening showers aren't out of the question. We heat back up Tuesday and Wednesday with better chances of rain and storms.

