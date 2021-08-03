Very isolated stray showers or a T-storm return to the forecast — Here’s a look at the timing

TONIGHT

Another quiet night with no weather worries for the Valley. Expect a few clouds around and comfortably cool temperatures. Lows tonight will drop to the middle to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off with a lot of sunshine, much like the last several days. Temperatures will be very similar to our Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. You may start noticing that summertime humidity creeping back into the Valley as dew points start climbing toward the 60s into the afternoon. Clouds will start bubbling up in the afternoon and a few isolated showers or a stray thunderstorm are possible. The window for any rain will be after 1 p.m. through about 8 p.m. Any showers that develop will be very isolated in coverage. Rain chances will fade as the sun comes down. Scattered clouds will linger into Wednesday night. Lows will be around 60° by daybreak.

THURSDAY

The warming trend will continue Thursday as highs reach the mid-80s. Thursday will also be a tad more humid as dew points start rising toward the middle 60s. Thursday will also have a chance for an isolated shower or a stray thunderstorm. Again, it won’t be a washout but everyone has a chance at encountering a raindrop, mainly during the afternoon through early evening. The day starts with scattered clouds. Expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Any showers that develop will dissipate around sunset. Skies will be partly to mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The end of the week and weekend will feel much more like the heart of summer. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s Friday and rise to the upper 80s to around 90° this weekend. Dew points will be much higher, making it feel more humid. Rain chances are low but not zero both days this weekend. Rain chances will start coming up again early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.