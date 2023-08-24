The risk for rain and storms will return overnight. This line of storms could produce heavy rain, strong wind, hail, and a low-end chance for a rotating storm.

The roughest weather will move through late tonight and into early Friday morning. You can see the latest weather alerts and warnings here for our area.

You can track this line of storms on the Youngstown Weather Radar here.

The cluster of storms will continue to form across Michigan and Eastern Wisconsin this evening. They will form a thunderstorm complex and drift to the east and southeast into tonight.

The risk for storms will increase after midnight. The window for the chance of strongest storms will be from midnight through 4 a.m.

The line of rain and storms will sweep out of the area into the early morning. An isolated shower or storm will still be possible early Friday morning.

Better weather is expected to move in through the day on Friday. See the weekend weather forecast here.