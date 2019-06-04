UPDATE: Temperatures warming with mid-week rain and storms Video

33 PINPOINT WEATHER TOP THREE HEADLINES

1. Tuesday starts off unseasonably cool

--Temperatures will be around 10 degrees below normal for the morning commute Tuesday. Lows will be in the lower 40s with some rural and low-lying areas around upper 30s at sunrise. Temperatures will warm quickly thanks to morning sunshine. We rise to the upper 50s by 9 a.m.

2. Rain and storms returning mid-week

--The chance for a shower or an isolated storm begins to ramp up Tuesday night. An isolated shower will be possible overnight. The better risk for storms will be through the afternoon and into Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday with intermittent rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and lingering into the early part of the night.

3. Rain chances lower for the end of the week but pattern needs to be watched

--A stalled frontal boundary will set up south of the area Thursday, keeping a low chance for an isolated, pop-up shower in the forecast. The risk is low and mainly during the afternoon. Friday is currently looking dry, but we will need to monitor the placement of an area of low pressure setting up for the eastern-central part of the US. This will try to drive moisture northward toward the Valley. Current data shows the risk for rain staying south of the area until Saturday evening. That said, a shift in the location of this storm system could lead to an increased risk for showers late-week. We will be monitoring this closely into the end of the week.