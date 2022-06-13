A classic weather pattern is setting up over our area called the “Ring of Fire” which commonly brings heat and storms to our area.

A strong storm system will begin to move into our area, drastically changing our weather late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE

A complex of thunderstorms will begin to push into the Valley late tonight into early tomorrow morning bringing the risk of widespread damaging wind gusts. The threat is somewhat unusual as the severe thunderstorm risk is mainly between midnight and 8 a.m. tonight into early tomorrow morning. Additional threats include large hail, localized flooding, and isolated tornado potential. You can track showers and thunderstorms using the Youngstown weather radar.

WHAT: Complex of strong to severe thunderstorms with an enhanced destructive wind potential

WHEN: The severe thunderstorm complex will affect our area from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

WHERE: northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

UNCERTAINTIES: There is some uncertainty of the location of the thunderstorm complex. Some guidance has the line of thunderstorms further to our south and west which would limit severe potential.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, Oklahoma has placed most of our viewing area in a 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather late this afternoon and tonight. However, some parts of Mahoning and Columbiana counties have been placed at a 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The yellow color represents a 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

The main severe weather threats from this thunderstorm complex will be destructive damaging wind gusts. There is also some potential for large hail, localized flooding, and an isolated tornado or two.

Main threats for severe weather late tonight into tomorrow morning.

The story the rest of the week will be record breaking heat that is building into our area. You can read about the hot weather here.

Also, plan your week using my latest 7-day forecast.