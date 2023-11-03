Our weather forecast into the first weekend of November is looking calm. Cloudy skies and not much precipitation to talk about. It has been a back-and-forth fall to this point when you look at temperature and precipitation.

We are entering the third month of meteorological fall. Meteorological fall is Sept. 1 through Nov. 30 each year.

We are into the final 1/3 of meteorological fall and to this point, there have not been too many extremes when it comes to breaking daily weather records.

In fact, we have not broken one daily record to this point during the meteorological fall.

We went through spurts of warm and cold, but no daily temperature records.

No daily records have been broken at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport so far this fall.

The hottest temperature has been 90°F which took place early in the fall on Sept. 5.

The coldest temperature just happened on Nov. 1 and 2 with a reading of 28°F.

Meteorological fall highlights in Youngstown, Ohio

September and October both ended warmer than normal. It is safe to say we have had a warm fall to this point. We will have to wait and see how November turns out.

The fall started very dry. In fact, September ended as the third driest month on record with only 0.78″ of precipitation. That is 3.06″ below normal.

October made up for the dry September and produced 3.56″ of precipitation. That made the month end wet by a surplus of 0.22″. It did not come close to cracking the top 10 wettest Octobers on record.

So, to this point, we have had a warm fall here in Youngstown and overall a dry one when you average out the numbers.

We will have to wait and see how it all ends as we close out meteorological fall and average all the numbers after Nov. 30, 2023.