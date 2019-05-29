UPDATE: Another chance for strong storms Wednesday Video

WATCHING FOR MORE STORMY WEATHER WEDNESDAY

--Wednesday will be off to a humid start with morning lows in the 60s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the morning. We will have peeks of sunshine through the start of the day, helping temperatures warm to around 80°.

More scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and continue into Wednesday evening. These storms will have the potential to be strong, capable of producing gusty wind or large hail. We are also looking at an enhanced flooding concern after all the heavy rain and flooding Tuesday evening. Timing for the storm development Wednesday will be between 2PM and 8PM.

