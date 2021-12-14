Unseasonably warm weather continues Tuesday

(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mainly clear skies, temperatures in the upper 20’s this morning.

Mostly sunny and a high around 50° this afternoon.



CLOUDY TONIGHT

Increasing clouds tonight. Mild, low in the mid to upper 30’s.



MAINLY CLOUDY WITH A PASSING SHOWER TOMORROW

Cloudy Wednesday, with isolated rain showers. High in the lower 50’s.

Mostly cloudy and warm Wednesday night. Gusty winds developing. Low in the upper 40’s.



RAIN, WIND, AND A RUN AT A RECORD THURSDAY

Showers likely Thursday. Near record high in the upper 50’s and gusty winds. A few thunderstorms possible.

RECORD HIGH 61° in 1984.

Cooler Thursday night, with a low in the low to mid 30’s and mostly cloudy.



COOLING INTO THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy Friday. Slight chance for a passing shower. High in the low to mid 40’s.

Low in the low to mid 30’s and cloudy Friday night. Slight chance for rain/snow showers. Mostly cloudy Saturday with early rain /snow mix. Rain likely mid to late afternoon. High around 40°.

Mid to upper 20’s Saturday night with a chance for a few snow flurries or snow shower.



COLDER SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAY

Mid 30’s for Sunday with partly sunny skies and a chance for light snow showers.

Mid 20’s Sunday night and mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. Mid 30’s Monday and a few rain or snow showers possible. Low in the mid 20’s Monday night and cloudy. Chance for a snow shower Tuesday, high in the low to mid 30’s.