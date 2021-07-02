Unseasonably cool with isolated shower or storm Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Much cooler and less humid this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and dew points in the comfortable low to mid 50s. It’ll feel a little chilly this morning.

Unseasonably cool today, with a high in the lower 70s. About 10° below normal July temperatures. Clouds and sunshine with isolated shower today. A small chance for a weak thunderstorm.



COOL TONIGHT WITH SKIES CLEARING OVERNIGHT

Skies will be cloudy tonight, with a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower. Low in the low to mid 50s.



HOLIDAY WEEKEND WEATHER

Partly sunny and warmer for Saturday. High in the mid 70s.

Upper 50s Saturday night with clouds and a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower.

Partly sunny and warmer for the Fourth of July. High in the low to mid 80s.

Lower 60s Sunday night and partly cloudy.



HEATING UP AGAIN NEXT WEEK

Warm and humid for the beginning of the week. High in the upper 80s and partly sunny for Monday.

Upper 60s and muggy Monday night.

Upper 80s for Tuesday with a slight chance for an isolated storm.

Mid to upper 60s Tuesday night. Isolated storms for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

High on Wednesday in the low to mid 80s.

Mid to upper 60s for Wednesday night with isolated storm chance, mainly early.

Storm chance and mid 80s on Thursday.

Mid 80s next Friday with isolated shower or thunderstorm and partly sunny skies.