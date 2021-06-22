Unseasonably cool with afternoon sunshine Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy, cooler and less humid this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50s.
Cloudy this morning, with skies clearing for mostly sunny skies as the day goes on. Unseasonably cool today. High in the mid to upper 60s.
CHILLY TONIGHT!
Partly cloudy and chilly tonight! Low in the mid 40s into Wednesday morning.
WARMING MID TO LATE WEEK
Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday. High in the mid 70s.
Partly cloudy and mid 50s Wednesday night.
Warm and sunny for Thursday. High in the mid 80s.
Partly cloudy and a low around 60°.
Mid 80s Friday with a slight chance for an afternoon shower.
Chance for a few showers Friday night. Low in the upper 60s.
DAMP WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday. High in the lower 80s.
Upper 60s and a chance for a shower or storm Saturday night.
Lower 80s and scattered showers and a chance of a thunderstorm Sunday.
SHOWERS AND ISOLATED STORMS EARLY WEEK
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday. High around 80°.
Scattered showers for Monday night. Low in the mid to upper 60s.
Isolated shower or storm Tuesday, with a high in the upper 70s.
