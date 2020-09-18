Unseasonably cool weekend

THURSDAY OUTLOOKIsolated patchy fog with temperatures in the mid 50's. Increasing clouds and a chance for a sprinkle chance. High in the upper 60's.

COOLING TONIGHTSkies clearing tonight and cooling down. Low in the mid 40's.

SUNSHINE BUT OCTOBER-LIKE TEMPS FOR THE WEEKENDSunny Friday and cool. High in the low to mid 60's. These temps are normalfor the first couple weeks of October.Chilly Friday night for football. Low 50's at high school stadiums.Clear and chilly with patchy frost possible into Saturday morning. Low in the upper 30's. Sunny skies Saturday, with a high in the lower 60's. Upper 30's and patchy frost possible again into Sundaymorning. High Sunday in the low to mid 60's and sunny.

COOL AND SUNNY CONTINUES EARLY WEEKLower 40's and clear into Monday morning. Mostly sunny Monday and a high in the mid to upper 60's. Low to mid 40's into Tuesday morning.

SEASONAL FOR FIRST DAY OF FALLSeasonal upper 60's and sunny for the first day of Fall Tuesday. Mid to upper 40's Tuesday night and partly cloudy.

WARMING MID TO LATE WEEKWarmer into Wednesday, high in the mid 70's and mostly sunny. Mid 50's into Wednesday night, and partly cloudy. Upper 70's and partly sunny for Thursday.