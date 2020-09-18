FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Patchy clouds and cool this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 50’s.
Becoming sunny Friday and cool. High in the low to mid 60’s.
PATCHY FROST INTO SATURDAY MORNING
Chilly Friday night for football. Upper 40’s for the second-half of football games.
Clear and chilly with patchy frost possible into Saturday morning. Low in the upper 30’s.
COOLER THAN AVERAGE WEEKEND
Sunny skies Saturday, with a high in the lower 60’s.
Upper 30’s and patchy frost possible again into Sunday morning.
High Sunday in the low to mid 60’s and sunny.
Lower 40’s and clear into Monday morning.
WARMING UP MID WEEK
Mostly sunny Monday and a high in the mid to upper 60’s.
Low to mid 40’s into Tuesday morning.
Seasonal upper 60’s and sunny for the first day of Fall Tuesday.
Mid to upper 40’s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.
Warmer into Wednesday, high in the mid 70’s and mostly sunny.
Mid 50’s into Wednesday night, and partly cloudy.
Upper 70’s and partly sunny for Thursday.
Slight chance for a sprinkle on Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 70’s and partly sunny.
Unseasonably cool weekend
Warming up end of next week
