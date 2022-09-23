FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and cold this morning, with temperatures in the lower-40s.
It hasn’t been this cold since early May!
Sunny skies and a cool day for Friday. High around 60°. The normal high is usually 71°.
CHILLY TONIGHT FOR FOOTBALL
Dress warmly for Friday night Football games, we’ll be in the lower-50s by the fourth quarter under partly cloudy skies.
The overnight low is in the low- to mid-40s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Mostly sunny to partly sunny and a bit warmer Saturday in the mid-’60s.
Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low in the lower-50s. Chance for a shower after midnight into Sunday.
Scattered showers Sunday and a high around 70°. Slight chance for a weak thundershower.
Scattered showers Sunday night, with a low in the lower 50’s.
RAIN AT TIMES ON MONDAY
Cooler Monday with a few showers at times with mainly cloudy skies. High in the low- to mid-60s.
Cooler Monday night in the mid to upper-40s with cloudy skies and an isolated shower.
ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High around 60° Tuesday with cloudy skies and a shower chance.
Patchy clouds and a low in the mid-40s Tuesday night.
Cool Wednesday in the mid to upper-50s with cloudy skies and a passing shower chance.
Lower-40s Wednesday night, partly cloudy.
DRY BUT COOL FOR LATE WEEK
Lower-60s and partly sunny Thursday.
Lower-40s Thursday night, with partly cloudy skies.
Mid-60s Friday and partly sunny.
Have a coat and a blanket to sit on for Football Friday!
