FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and cold this morning, with temperatures in the lower-40s.

It hasn’t been this cold since early May!

Sunny skies and a cool day for Friday. High around 60°. The normal high is usually 71°.



CHILLY TONIGHT FOR FOOTBALL

Dress warmly for Friday night Football games, we’ll be in the lower-50s by the fourth quarter under partly cloudy skies.

The overnight low is in the low- to mid-40s.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny to partly sunny and a bit warmer Saturday in the mid-’60s.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low in the lower-50s. Chance for a shower after midnight into Sunday.

Scattered showers Sunday and a high around 70°. Slight chance for a weak thundershower.

Scattered showers Sunday night, with a low in the lower 50’s.



RAIN AT TIMES ON MONDAY

Cooler Monday with a few showers at times with mainly cloudy skies. High in the low- to mid-60s.

Cooler Monday night in the mid to upper-40s with cloudy skies and an isolated shower.



ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

High around 60° Tuesday with cloudy skies and a shower chance.

Patchy clouds and a low in the mid-40s Tuesday night.

Cool Wednesday in the mid to upper-50s with cloudy skies and a passing shower chance.

Lower-40s Wednesday night, partly cloudy.



DRY BUT COOL FOR LATE WEEK

Lower-60s and partly sunny Thursday.

Lower-40s Thursday night, with partly cloudy skies.

Mid-60s Friday and partly sunny.